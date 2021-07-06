Future (LON:FUTR) Receives Top Pick Rating from Berenberg Bank

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,140 ($41.02) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) price objective on shares of Future in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Future from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 3,510 ($45.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Future from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,321 ($43.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Future currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,265.25 ($42.66).

Get Future alerts:

Shares of FUTR traded up GBX 38 ($0.50) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,238 ($42.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,076. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,775.55. The company has a market cap of £3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.97. Future has a 1 year low of GBX 1,139.52 ($14.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,876 ($37.58), for a total value of £5,752,000 ($7,515,024.82).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.