Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 66,600 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $24,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,516,118,000 after acquiring an additional 197,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,238 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,862,000 after acquiring an additional 128,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $905,626,000 after acquiring an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,241,000 after acquiring an additional 269,283 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHW opened at $275.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $190.67 and a twelve month high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

