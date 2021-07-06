Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,685 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $30,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.
Shares of CI stock opened at $238.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.99.
Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.
About Cigna
Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
