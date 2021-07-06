Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 19,012 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,012 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $25,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $274.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.18 and a fifty-two week high of $274.10.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.93.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

