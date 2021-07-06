Gala (GALA) Trading Down 4% Over Last Week

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 6th. In the last week, Gala has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a market cap of $56.99 million and approximately $619,804.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

