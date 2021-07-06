Gala Trading 1% Lower This Week (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gala has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Gala has a market cap of $57.15 million and approximately $657,101.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

