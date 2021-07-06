Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $29.02 Million Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,316 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.16% of MGM Resorts International worth $29,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 477,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,121,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 366.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 594,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,600,000 after buying an additional 467,392 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $4,152,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2,175.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $255,234.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,795.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,869 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.66.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.