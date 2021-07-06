Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $31.85 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $31,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $146.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.76. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $103.43 and a one year high of $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $182.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

