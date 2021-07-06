Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $38.14 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,722 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.12% of Rockwell Automation worth $38,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 14.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total value of $509,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,490 shares of company stock worth $5,498,021 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.50.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $285.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.57 and a 1-year high of $289.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

