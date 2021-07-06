Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,644 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.14% of Discovery worth $26,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 5,904.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,477,000 after acquiring an additional 27,122,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,860,000 after buying an additional 93,035 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Discovery by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,688,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,958,000 after buying an additional 2,675,611 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Discovery by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,667,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,252,000 after buying an additional 2,038,266 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Discovery by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.41. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

DISCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

