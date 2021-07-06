Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,996 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.27% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $35,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of FBHS opened at $99.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.71. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.18 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

FBHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.