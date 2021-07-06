Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 114,949 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 114,949 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.03% of Trinity Industries worth $32,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 29,241 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,556,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,083,000 after purchasing an additional 43,369 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 48,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

In related news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $233,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,212.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 89.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.93 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.