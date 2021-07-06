Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Takes Position in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 602,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,225,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 10.63% of INDUS Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $601,000. Institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

INDT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company.

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock opened at $65.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.51 million, a PE ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.26. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $80.35.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 33.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.75%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT).

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.