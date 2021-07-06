Game.com Price Reaches $0.0050 on Top Exchanges (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. In the last seven days, Game.com has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Game.com has a total market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $76,646.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Game.com coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00057381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.19 or 0.00998353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,050.60 or 0.08926413 BTC.

About Game.com

GTC is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com . The official website for Game.com is game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

