GameCredits 24 Hour Volume Reaches $249,168.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 6th. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $17.42 million and $249,168.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.84 or 0.00405454 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007968 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About GameCredits

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,134,713 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.