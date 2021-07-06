GAMEE (GMEE) Price Tops $0.20

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. GAMEE has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $211,823.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000583 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00047925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00134216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00167171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,299.37 or 0.99986088 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.82 or 0.00955622 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

