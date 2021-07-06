Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11,308.92

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of £113.09 ($147.75) and traded as high as £117.31 ($153.26). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at £116.40 ($152.08), with a volume of 65,065 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a £124.50 ($162.66) price target on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of £113.09. The firm has a market cap of £3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 39.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $45.00. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.42%.

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Kevin Rountree bought 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £107.74 ($140.76) per share, for a total transaction of £3,232.20 ($4,222.89).

About Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

