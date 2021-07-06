Gas (GAS) Price Reaches $6.41 on Top Exchanges

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. During the last week, Gas has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $64.94 million and approximately $16.64 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas coin can now be bought for about $6.41 or 0.00018891 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00046771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00134896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00166405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,045.05 or 1.00307442 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.29 or 0.00952519 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

