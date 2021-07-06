GasLog Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 34,726 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 8,967% compared to the average volume of 383 call options.

Shares of NYSE:GLOP traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.03. 26,267,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,042. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $249.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.86. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.64 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 14.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GasLog Partners will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLOP. Barclays lowered shares of GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

