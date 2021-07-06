GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 23.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of DIGS traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching GBX 195 ($2.55). 3,166,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,521. The stock has a market cap of £887.29 million and a PE ratio of 130.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. GCP Student Living has a 12 month low of GBX 107.20 ($1.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 196 ($2.56).

Get GCP Student Living alerts:

About GCP Student Living

GCP Student Living plc, a FTSE 250 company, was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long term dividends with inflation linked income characteristics.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Student Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Student Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.