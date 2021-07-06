GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 23.08% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of DIGS traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching GBX 195 ($2.55). 3,166,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,521. The stock has a market cap of £887.29 million and a PE ratio of 130.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. GCP Student Living has a 12 month low of GBX 107.20 ($1.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 196 ($2.56).
About GCP Student Living
