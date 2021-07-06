Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.75

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as high as C$0.89. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 842,276 shares trading hands.
Separately, Stifel Firstegy lowered Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$229.35 million and a PE ratio of 6.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.
In other Gear Energy news, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total transaction of C$92,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,537,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,199,094. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,700 shares of company stock worth $98,865.
About Gear Energy (TSE:GXE)
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.
