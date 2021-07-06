Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.75

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as high as C$0.89. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 842,276 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy lowered Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$229.35 million and a PE ratio of 6.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$24.23 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gear Energy news, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total transaction of C$92,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,537,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,199,094. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,700 shares of company stock worth $98,865.

About Gear Energy (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

