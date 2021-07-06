Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Sets New 52-Week High at $163.00

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $163.00 and last traded at $163.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GECFF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gecina presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.50.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

