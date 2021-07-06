Geeq Market Cap Reaches $5.01 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 6th. In the last week, Geeq has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001612 BTC on popular exchanges. Geeq has a market cap of $5.01 million and approximately $151,553.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geeq Profile

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,122,222 coins. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

