Genaro Network Price Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Genaro Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $4.76 million and $344,456.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Genaro Network has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00058531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.01 or 0.00959815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00044520 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

