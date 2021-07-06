General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Decreased by Lodge Hill Capital LLC

Lodge Hill Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for 5.7% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $14,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.47.

General Dynamics stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $197.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.04.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

