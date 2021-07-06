Genesis Shards (GS) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.54 Million

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $90,829.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00046151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00133235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00165766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,916.02 or 1.00092253 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.92 or 0.00947080 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

