GenesisX Tops 24 Hour Volume of $241.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 6th. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $72,345.75 and approximately $241.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 79.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00009123 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About GenesisX

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,696,238 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.