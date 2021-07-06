Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $965.21 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will report sales of $965.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $953.65 million and the highest is $976.00 million. Genpact reported sales of $900.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $3.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.57 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on G shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.59. Genpact has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $3,150,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,362.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,625 shares of company stock worth $9,638,944 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 37.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,686,000 after buying an additional 2,855,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 284.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,949,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,496,000 after buying an additional 1,442,119 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 17.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,669,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,569,000 after buying an additional 989,107 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,951,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

