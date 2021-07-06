Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Genpact worth $12,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in G. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,182 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 12.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,917,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,190,000 after buying an additional 753,848 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,669,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,569,000 after buying an additional 989,107 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,592,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,241,000 after buying an additional 291,554 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,229,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,462,000 after acquiring an additional 83,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,625 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,944 over the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

