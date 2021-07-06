GeoCoin Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $799,487.31 and approximately $61.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000734 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00064649 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.53 or 0.00407276 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,278.11 or 1.00052276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00038638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007892 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007725 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00010815 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

