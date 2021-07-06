Geode Capital Management LLC Has $29.83 Million Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,080,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.59% of Hostess Brands worth $29,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 584,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 30,254 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 17,674 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares during the period.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

In other news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

