Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.74. Geospace Technologies shares last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 18,800 shares.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $115.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.01.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.89 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 14.89%.
Geospace Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEOS)
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.
