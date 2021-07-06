Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Position Increased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,453 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.10% of Getty Realty worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,108,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,746,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,066,000 after purchasing an additional 271,383 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $6,281,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 816,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,487,000 after purchasing an additional 142,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 25.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,532,000 after purchasing an additional 126,762 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Shares of GTY opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

About Getty Realty

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.