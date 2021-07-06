GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of IJH traded down $3.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,331. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.65. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $172.25 and a twelve month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

