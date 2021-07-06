GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.97.

TXN traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $192.08. 22,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,146. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $177.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.