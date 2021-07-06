GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.60 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,258. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $170.05 and a fifty-two week high of $280.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.15.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

