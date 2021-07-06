GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.43 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.96. 9,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,353. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.90 and a 12 month high of $234.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

