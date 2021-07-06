GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,187 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,692,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207,924 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,053,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $845,170,000 after buying an additional 2,260,100 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,266,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $735,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,920 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 4,659,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,131,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $575,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IFF stock traded down $2.58 on Tuesday, reaching $147.41. 3,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.08, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.57. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $150.16.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 54.04%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

