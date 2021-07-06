GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. HSBC cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.67.

Shares of APD stock traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $286.96. 5,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,542. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.04. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.86 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

