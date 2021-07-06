Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 91,485 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $69.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

