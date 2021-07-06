Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Takes $34.95 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,948,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 22.5% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $434.03. 121,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,369,819. The business’s 50-day moving average is $421.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $311.89 and a 52-week high of $435.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

