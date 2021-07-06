Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to report earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.06). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.37) to ($3.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GBT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.94. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $76.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $17,324,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

