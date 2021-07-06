Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading 3.6% Higher

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s stock price traded up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.42 and last traded at $56.15. 46,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,032,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.18.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Global-e Online currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

