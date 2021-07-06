Global Social Chain (GSC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $58,506.00

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $3.92 million and $58,506.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00058655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.20 or 0.00958093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00044853 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,249,230 coins. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

