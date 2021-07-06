Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:GNOM) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:GNOM) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.96 and last traded at $24.02. 118,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 143,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.23.

