GlobalBoost-Y Achieves Market Cap of $614,054.36 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0342 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $614,054.36 and $173.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

