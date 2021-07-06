Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) CFO Keith W. Pfeil Sells 833 Shares

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $64,499.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 833 shares in the company, valued at $64,499.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keith W. Pfeil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of Globus Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00.

GMED stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.00. The stock had a trading volume of 695,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,707. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $80.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

