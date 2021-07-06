Gnosis 1-Day Volume Tops $1.73 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. During the last week, Gnosis has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Gnosis has a total market cap of $281.01 million and $1.73 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis coin can currently be purchased for about $186.77 or 0.00549402 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gnosis alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00058986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.17 or 0.00956515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00045266 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis (GNO) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.