GNY (GNY) Hits Market Capitalization of $87.22 Million

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. GNY has a total market capitalization of $87.22 million and $196,584.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GNY has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00058523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00017940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.19 or 0.00932679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00045781 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

