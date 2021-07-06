GoByte (GBX) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0434 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $415,701.04 and $125.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000077 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001020 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 53.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 107.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

